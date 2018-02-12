Home > Movie News > Movie News
Yami Gautam gears up to perform an action-packed role

Mumbai: Yami Gautam has left the audience impressed with her big-screen outings like Vicky Donor and Kaabil. And now, she is prepping hard to win their hearts once again with her next film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu,' where she plays a lawyer.

Moving away from her sweet and delicate features, Yami will also be next seen exploring her action side in another upcoming film. She is all set to change the audience perception through her upcoming film.

Yami has started prepping for the same and will be seen unleashing her action-packed side for the first time. A source close to her reveals, "She is prepping for her next, which requires her to perform a few action scenes for the first time. Yami has hit the gym and has been actively undergoing weight training. While she was always athletic, the film requires her to sport a toned body."

What do you thoink about Yami Gautam?

We are excited to see this new and tougher side of Yami Gautam soon.

Are you?

