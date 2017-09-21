It is really a sad year for Bollywood with the passing of a lot of the veteran actors. Last night another firebrand actress bit the dust.

Yesteryear leading lady Shakila who is known for popular movies like Aar Paar, China Town, CID among others, has passed away.

The actress died last night because of cardiac arrest.

Shakila's sister Noor was married to Johnny Walker.

Talking to TellyChakkar.com, her nephew Nasirr Khan said, "She was a very lively, lovely, social person. She lived life to the fullest. Always surrounded by people. Always smiling, laughing. I was very close to her and she would always comment on my shows when she would see me on TV. My father was extremely fond of Shakila aunty."

May her soul rest in peace!