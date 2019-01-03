You won’t believe Ranveer Singh's New Year resolution!

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh sure knows how make his girl feel extra special! He has already been tagged as the ‘best boyfriend’ and ‘best husband’.

Once again, he proves that he is the most romantic and mushy lover in Bollywood!

Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture of cushions on Instagram. They had a few meaningful phrases such as ‘harmony’ written on them. Deepika said that she would focus on these things in 2019. And Ranveer, being the sweetheart that he is, commented saying, ‘Ya... New year resolution.. lots of snuggling’. Isn’t that adorable?

Deepika and Ranveer had a dreamy wedding in Italy in November 2018. Their wedding was an extremely private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.