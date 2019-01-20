News

You'll be blown away by Alia in 'Kalank': Varun Dhawan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2019 05:00 PM

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with his "Student Of The Year" co-star Alia Bhatt in multiple projects, says the audience will be as blown away as him by her work in their forthcoming project "Kalank".

Varun wrapped up "Kalank" on Thursday night.

He took to Instagram to share: "It's my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it's new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I'm proud of her. Lol. She knows she is my favourite but Shanaya, Kavya, Vaidehi and... wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her."

"All our fans, we work damn hard just to make sure we don't let you down and hope we don't."

He said working for the first time with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt has been a "top class" experience.

"This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala sir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role. 'Kalank'," he added.

(Source: IANS) 

