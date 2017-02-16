Your words are as beautiful as your heart: Bipasha to Karan

Actress Bipasha Basu has praised her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover and has thanked him for making her feel like a princess.



Karan wrote a poem for Bipasha on Valentine's Day on Tuesday.



While sharing an image of the poem on Instagram, Bipasha wrote: "I know I was right in believing fairy tales ... they do happen. Thank you for making me feel like a princess always? Your words are as beautiful as your heart."



Karan and Bipasha were last seen together on screen in the 2015 film "Alone". Karan will next be seen in "3 Dev", which is the story of a couple, where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not.



They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the trio being termed as 'God', leading to hilarious situations of lies, mistaken identity and chaos.



The film also stars Tisca Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Kunal Roy Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, who marks his big screen debut with the film.



Currently Bipasha, who tied the knot with Karan in April 2016, has no movie in her kitty.

