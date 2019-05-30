News

YouTuber Sameer Mark to star in Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2019 04:54 PM

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of YouTuber, Sameer Mark! The internet sensation is all set to make his acting debut with Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s upcoming erotica series, Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Sameer is popular in the digital world for his YouTube videos. He is an Instagram model and fashion influencer. And now, he is set to make his acting debut.

According to SpotboyE.com’s source, the YouTuber has been finalised for an important role and he will be the other man to romance Divya Agarwal, apart from Varun of course.

Recently, ALTBalaji shared the teaser of the show and wrote, “Ab hogi ye kahaani aur bhi wild kyunki Ragini is Back! Presenting Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood as the leads in the second season of #RaginiMMSReturns. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji.”

Are you excited about Sameer Mark’s acting debut? Hit the comment section below.

