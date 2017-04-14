YRF to distribute Salman's 'Tubelight' overseas

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has bagged the overseas distribution rights -- excluding Middle East and North Africa -- for Salman Khan Film's next production "Tubelight".

This is Salman Khan Films' first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory.

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, YRF, said in a statement: "Salman Khan is arguably the biggest box office draw today and growing with each film.

"With him and director Kabir Khan reuniting for the third time, it makes 'Tubelight' a very special and hugely anticipated film with a great deal of excitement both within the business and audiences alike."

After delivering blockbusters "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Ek Tha Tiger", the dream team of Salman and Kabir got together for "Tubelight", which will release this Eid.

Amar Butala, Chief Operating Officer, Salman Khan Films, said: "Our last production 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is Salman's biggest overseas grosser to date and we hope to set new benchmarks with 'Tubelight' and to reach out to newer audiences and markets."

"Tubelight" will also feature Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.