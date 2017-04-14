Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Manish Naggdev
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Patel
Karan Patel

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

YRF to distribute Salman's 'Tubelight' overseas

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2017 05:47 PM
14 Apr 2017 05:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has bagged the overseas distribution rights -- excluding Middle East and North Africa -- for Salman Khan Film's next production "Tubelight".

This is Salman Khan Films' first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory.

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, YRF, said in a statement: "Salman Khan is arguably the biggest box office draw today and growing with each film.

"With him and director Kabir Khan reuniting for the third time, it makes 'Tubelight' a very special and hugely anticipated film with a great deal of excitement both within the business and audiences alike."

After delivering blockbusters "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Ek Tha Tiger", the dream team of Salman and Kabir got together for "Tubelight", which will release this Eid.

Amar Butala, Chief Operating Officer, Salman Khan Films, said: "Our last production 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is Salman's biggest overseas grosser to date and we hope to set new benchmarks with 'Tubelight' and to reach out to newer audiences and markets."

"Tubelight" will also feature Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.

Tags > YRF, Tubelight, Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top