Yuvraj Singh’s dad Yograj and Upasana in Rahul Roy’s comeback

Mumbai: Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy is all set to make his comeback with Nitin Kumar Gupta’s upcoming film tentatively titled Sayonee. In the flick – which is majorly set in Russia – Roy will play an antagonist.

Now TellyChakkar has got some more updates about the upcoming motion picture.

According to our exclusive information, the film will also feature some other big names. We hear talented actress, Upasana Singh, is playing an integral part in this romantic thriller. The 47-year-old actress, popularly known as Bua, has been part of many films including regional cinema including Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani and Gujrati. She was last seen hosting the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and 2017’s blockbuster Judwaa 2.

Besides Upasana, present will be Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh, who will be a prominent face in the film. This is not the first time that Singh will be seen on-screen. The 59-year-old was earlier seen in films like Teen Thay Bhai, Siingh is Bling and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

When TellyChakkar contacted Upasana, she confirmed the news. “Now I want to focus more on movies. I’ve been getting a lot of daily soap offers but I want to stick to movies,” she said.

“Films are more exciting since you get to be in a certain character only for a brief period. In daily soaps, you have to spend more than 16 hours a day. I want to explore more of my acting side,” she further added.

We couldn’t reach out to Yograj Singh for a comment.