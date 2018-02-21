Home > Movie News > Movie News
Zaira open to do TV shows with good content

21 Feb 2018 05:02 PM

Mumbai: Actress Zaira Wasim, who made her acting debut with Dangal, says that she is game for her small screen debut provided she gets projects with good content.

When asked if she would like to work on television like superstar Aamir Khan, Zaira told IANS over phone from Jammu, "I would love to. At the end of the day, I think for an artiste what matters is good content... whether it is in films or short films or television."

The actress, who is currently studying in the 11th standard, has worked with Aamir in films Dangal and Secret Superstar, which will air on Zee Cinema on Sunday.

The actress describes him as "Mr. Passionate".

Talking about working with the superstar, Zaira said, "It was great. I enjoyed a lot. I learnt a lot of things from him. He is the kind of person whom we call Mr. Perfectionist, but I think he should be called Mr. Passionate. The kind of dedication and passion he has for his work is commendable."

"It just reflects out of him. He doesn't make a deliberate effort to preach, lecture, but there is a certain thing that reflects out of them. It's about his acting skills and life," she added.

Last year, the 17-year-old alleged sexual harassment on a Delhi-Mumbai flight.

When IANS asked about the incident, Zaira chose not to answer.

(Source: IANS)

