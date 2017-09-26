Actress Zareen Khan is down with viral fever, but is still committed to her work.

Zareen has been tied up with a gruelling promotion schedule for her forthcoming film Aksar 2. The erratic hours, travel, lack of sleep and drastic change in weather seem to have taken a toll on her health.

"Yes, the last couple of days have been quite hectic for me. I've been down with viral fever. However, medication has somehow helped and I am looking forward to my shoot and other commitments," Zareen said in a statement to the media.

The actress has a magazine cover shoot and also a few city tours.

TellyChakkar.com wishes the beautiful actress a speedy recovery.

