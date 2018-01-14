Zareen Khan claims to have always been a tomboy

Actress Zareen Khan, who will soon be seen performing action stunts in her upcoming film "One Day", says she has always been a tomboy.



"I have always been a tomboy. I'd love to do action films and that is the reason I took up this role because people have seen a very different side of me. I am playing a police officer in 'One Day'. I have never done any of this. people have never seen me in something like this, they have seen me in a glamorous avatar and looking hot," Zareen told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



Talking about the film, the "Hate Story 2" actress said: "Yes, and I am so excited about it because a lot of people don't really know the real me and I really want people to know this side of me. people have this impression of me that she is this beautiful bimbette and a dumb person. I am not a dumb person I am much more to myself."



The actress, who has mostly portrayed a girl-next-door and bold characters on screen, says it will be a change of image for her with "One Day".



"It's going to be a different 360 degree change from that and of course action is something I always wanted to do. So, here's my chance," she added.



The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, will be directed by Ashok Nanda and will go on floors by mid-February.