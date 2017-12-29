Zoya Hussain finalised to play the female lead in Saif Ali Khan and R. Madhavan’ s next

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film with NH10 director, Navdeep Singh has been in news for quite a long time. The project has been buzzing because of the conjectures revolving around its casting.



Last seen in Chef, Khan was the first actor to come on board for the upcoming film titled Battle Of Buxar. However, a few months ago, there were media reports that the makers replaced him with Siddharth Malhotra. Furthermore, the speculations were rife that R. Madhavan will reunite with Saif after 15 years.

Clearing all the guesswork once and for all, TellyChakkar has some exciting updates about the movie.



The motion picture which is set against the backdrop of the Battle of Buxar will see Saif playing an Afghan Commander-in-Chief. Our sources close to the film confirm that R. Madhavan is indeed going to be a part of the venture.



The two actors will reunite on the big screen for the second time after Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, a film which was a hit primarly because of Saif and Madhavan and had all the girls swooning over the quintessential chocolate boys



In addition, TellyChakkar has the name of the female protagonist of the movie. According to a little birdie, newbie Zoya Hussain has bagged a prominent role in the war based film. Zoya made her debut this year with Mukkabaaz, under Anurag Kashyap’s production house in collaboration with Anand L. Rai.



Though the film hasn’t released in the country yet, it has received many accolades in various film festivals this year. Claps of appreciation to Zoya for singning a big banner project even before the release of her debut venture!



Liking Zoya’s portrayal of Sunaina Mishra in the above-mentioned film, Anand, who also happens to be the producer of Saif’s film, zeroed her down for the character of female protagonist in Battle Of Buxar.



With the primary start cast being locked, the team will go on floors soon and may release in 2019.