Pankaj Tripathi joins Irrfan in 'Angrezi Medium'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 06:29 PM

MUMBAI : Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in a cameo role in Irrfan Khan's upcoming film "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer "Hindi Medium".

On his role, Pankaj said, "It's a cameo appearance. It's my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (Dinesh) that made me say yes to it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered me this role, I immediately agreed even if it's just a cameo role."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan may also join the star cast.

Before "Angrezi Medium", Pankaj has collaborated with Dinesh for horror-comedy "Stree" and "Luka Chuppi".

Irrfan is currently shooting for the sequel in Udaipur.

(Source: IANS) 

 

