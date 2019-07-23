Rajpal Yadav joins cast of 'Coolie No. 1' remake

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jul 2019 03:51 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Rajpal Yadav has joined the cast of David Dhawan's remake of "Coolie No. 1", which also stars the director's son Varun Dhawan with Sara Ali Khan.

"I'm thankful to David Dhawan sir and Varun for giving an opportunity to be a part of 'Coolie No. 1' remake. This is the third time that I'm acting with Varun. I am really excited about this remake," Rajpal said.

The two actors had earlier worked on "Judwaa 2" and "Main Tera Hero". Both films were helmed by David Dhawan.

"Ram Gopal Varmaji's 'Jungle' established me as an actor, Priyadarshan sir's 'Hungama' made me popular, and David sir re-established me with 'Judwaa 2'. So, I'm grateful for this opportunity," said Rajpal.

The actor, widely known for his comic skills, will be also seen in "Bole Chudiyan", "Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan" and "Maavan".

(Source: IANS)

Tags >

Add new comment

Related Video

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gaurav Chopra