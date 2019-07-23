Rajpal Yadav joins cast of 'Coolie No. 1' remake

MUMBAI: Actor Rajpal Yadav has joined the cast of David Dhawan's remake of "Coolie No. 1", which also stars the director's son Varun Dhawan with Sara Ali Khan.



"I'm thankful to David Dhawan sir and Varun for giving an opportunity to be a part of 'Coolie No. 1' remake. This is the third time that I'm acting with Varun. I am really excited about this remake," Rajpal said.



The two actors had earlier worked on "Judwaa 2" and "Main Tera Hero". Both films were helmed by David Dhawan.



"Ram Gopal Varmaji's 'Jungle' established me as an actor, Priyadarshan sir's 'Hungama' made me popular, and David sir re-established me with 'Judwaa 2'. So, I'm grateful for this opportunity," said Rajpal.



The actor, widely known for his comic skills, will be also seen in "Bole Chudiyan", "Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan" and "Maavan".



(Source: IANS)