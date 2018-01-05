Hot Downloads

Movie News > releases
Releases

Amazon Obhijaan releases nationally today

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2018 01:24 PM
05 Jan 2018

After a successful and on-going run at the theatres in Bengal, Amazon Obhijaan, produced by SVF and directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee, will be released nationally on 5 January in five different Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese and Odia. While the Hindi version has been titled as Amazon Abhiyan, the film will be called Amazon Adventure in rest of the languages.

Amazon Obhijaan has been shot extensively in Amazon rainforest and it is only the 8th movie worldwide to be shot in that location. It is the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Chander Pahar. The story of Amazon Obhijaan written, scripted and directed by Mukherjee delves into the deep jungles of the Amazonia. The expedition led by the Bengali superstar Dev playing the explorer Shankar Choudhury is touted as a visual treat to watch for families specially children who love adventure. Veteran Brazilian actor David James plays the role of Marco Florian and Indian based Russian actress Svetlana Gulakova plays Marco’s daughter Anna Florian who joins Shankar to the mysterious yet endearing journey to El Dorado.

Amazon Abhiyan/ Amazon Adventure will be released in theatres across Mumbai, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, UP, Andhra, MP, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. Mahendra Soni- Co-founder, SVF said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response that Amazon Obhijaan has received in Bengal. We are confident that people across all age groups will love the way we have brought Amazon on screen.”

Latest

