Kanan Gill to review 'Noor'

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Kanan Gill who will soon be seen making his Bollywood acting debut in the upcoming film ‘Noor’ has already geared up to review his own film in his quirky style with his popular web show ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’.

Over the past few years, Kanan Gill may have taken a dig and poked fun at many films on his YouTube movie review channel which he hosted along with Biswa Kalyan Rath but now he has taken it up on himself to review the Sonakshi Sinha starrer film which has him playing a prominent character in the film.

Says the 27-year-old actor, “I have proposed to do a Pretentious Movie Review of Noor. I know of details that others wouldn’t, and can pull this off better than anyone else.”

When asked Kanan about his decision to begin his acting career, he says that it was director Sunhil Sippy whom he first met as he was in search of an actor to play Sonakshi’s friend in the film and spotted Kanan on his web show. He further adds, “After the show, I have been getting offers. When Sunhil looked up online, there I was! I am excited to be a part of the film, but unlike others, I don’t have plans & goals.”

Talking about his performance, Kanan Gill seems content about his acting skills but goes on to add, “It’s hard to say if I am an actor. Any role that may demand greater range is going to test my skills,” he signs off.

“Noor”, directed by Sunhil Sippy, and produced by T-Series & Abundantia releases on April 21st, 2017.