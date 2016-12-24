What’s cooking between director Rajshree Ojha and Ram Kamal Mukherjee?

Recently, celebrated journalist and author of Long Island Iced Tea, Ram Kamal Mukherjee posted two exclusive images of himself with filmmaker Rajshree Ojha.

The image created ripples in the world of small screen. What's cooking between a former editor of Stardust and a noted filmmaker?

Ram Kamal wrote on his social media account, "Can't reveal much about these images, kyonki picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!"

According to our source, Ram Kamal Mukherjee is producing a romcom with Rajshree Ojha under her banner for & TV. Tentatively titled as Bin Kuch Kahe, the serial stars Shamata Anchan of Everest fame and model turned actor Sameer Arora.

Both Ram Kamal and Rajshree looked stunning in the photoshoot pictures. A source reveals, "Ram Kamal knew Rajshree from his journalism days in Mumbai Mirror."

Rajshree is known for her stylized film Aisha which was produced by Anil Kapoor. It was a customised role for Sonam Kapoor. Later she directed experimental films like Chaurahein and X. Currently she is working on her dream venture based on India's first girl bands from Kashmir.

Bin Kuch Kahe will mark the debut of Rajshree and Ram Kamal as producers.