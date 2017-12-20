Zaheer and Sagarika unveil a platinum evara collection at abaran jewellers

Bangalore, 20 December 2017: Newlyweds, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge today unveiled an exquisite new range of Platinum Evara collection at Abaran store in Bangalore. The new range features designs inspired by international trends made for the sartorial choices of the modern bride and groom.



The beautiful couple were joined by Mr. Pratap Kamath, Managing Director, Abaran Jewellery and Kamna Chowdhury, Director Consumer Insights & Marketing, Platinum Guild International (PGI) at the launch.



Known for their panache and style, Zaheer and Sagarika tried out some of the finest and intricate designs from the specially curated Platinum Evara collection. Elated to launch this range, Sagarika said, “I love platinum Evara designs for its minimalistic yet elegant style. I have always preferred jewellery that is versatile in nature and can be worn for different occasions. These designs complement both Indian and western attires”. She added, “Platinum is an exclusive and rare metal that can make anyone feel special just like I did when Zaheer's mother gifted this precious piece of jewellery to me”.



The ace cricketer Zaheer Khan said, “My mother’s choice to bless Sagarika with platinum jewellery was truly a heartfelt moment for me. As for my preference for platinum jewellery, I love the fact that Platinum stays true to its promise of offering exclusivity with its unique and contemporary designs. It’s subtle and minimal, and that’s my style.”



The versatility and the understated elegance of this collection by Platinum Evara celebrates the global design trend of “Modern Feminine” for women and “Bold Minimalism” for men. It explores fluidity through interlinks – specifically, interlinking various classic motifs to create the elegant and a contemporary collection which compliments the post wedding lifestyle of today’s bride. The men’s pieces from this collection is inspired by geometrical forms and patterns with a bold interplay of lines, structures and dual tones crafted for the discerning urban man.



Addressing the media, Mr. Pratap Kamath, Managing Director, Abaran said, “We are honoured to have Zaheer Khan and Sagarika at our store to launch this exquisite range of Platinum Evara collection. Platinum is progressively becoming the metal of choice for young India. The contemporary and minimalistic designs are appealing the young bride and grooms today who desire jewellery that is exclusive and carries an emotional charm”.



Speaking on the occasion, Kamna Chowdhury, Director Consumer Insights & Marketing, Platinum Guild International (PGI), said, “Our guests today, Zaheer and Sagarika are a true reflection of the values Platinum Evara stands for. It is an interpretation of a relationship that is built on deep inclusive love and equality between two individuals and their families. Evara is more than an exquisite range of Platinum wedding jewellery. It offers an opportunity for dual gifting for the modern bride and the groom from the parents, in-laws or from the elders in the family”.





This curated range comprises of necklaces, earrings and bracelets for the bride, and chains and bracelets for the groom.



About Platinum Guild International:



In order to assure consumers of the purity of platinum jewellery, Platinum Guild India Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Trust Ever Assurance Services LLP to audit and monitor its Quality Assurance Scheme. Under this scheme, all authentic platinum jewellery in India comes with a Quality Assurance Card and bears the purity mark of “Pt 950” stamped inside the piece. This also serves as an assurance of a ‘buy back’ programme.



About Abaran:



Established in 1935 by B. Sadananda Kamath, Abaran is synonymous with timeless shine in jewellery. The Abaran flagship store in Bangalore truly represents the exquisite beauty of its jewellery. Spread over 14,000 Sq ft, the Abaran flagship store at Mahalaxmi Layout, Bangalore is the epitome of exclusive design and heartfelt customer care. The second store, in the heart of the city at Commissariat Road, is spread across 8000 sq ft, and possesses a fantastic ambience that is perfect for a complete family shopping experience. Currently managed by Pratap Kamath and Bharath kamath, Abaran has positioned itself as one of the finest jewellery houses in the Country. Abaran is the first ISO 9001 certified Jewellery house in Karnataka. The brand was the first one to partner with ForeverMark DeBeers in India, in January 2011. The brand has won many prestigious awards. For three consecutive years in 2005, 2006 & 2007, Abaran has received the award for the Best Diamond Showroom by De Beers. Additionally the brand was bestowed with the award of Best Diamond Product Innovation & Marketing by De Beers in the year 2007.