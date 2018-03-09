3 Storeys: Mediocre tales narrated craftily

Film: "3 Storeys";

Director: Arjun Mukherjee;

Cast: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Renuka Shahane, Sharman Joshi, Masumeh Makhija, Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmad;

Rating: **1/2



Debutant director Arjun Mukherjee's 3 Storeys, with a misleading title, is a craftily narrated tale of characters living in a three-storey chawl in Mumbai.



Set in a middle-class dwelling in the heart of Mumbai, the setting plays a significant part in portraying the social fabric and astutely intertwines the lives of the people living there.



The first act starts on an intriguing note but soon crumbles. The narrative, with its twists and turns, is on-the-nose and proceeds with reckless abandon. And the characters really need to "get it" if the story is to have its triumphant third-act liberation, which they do. Their tales are exciting, absorbing yet cliched.



Renuka Shahane, with prosthetics and gaudy make-up as the Goan, Flory Mendonca is a tad over the top. Though she performs to the best of her ability, she seems to be a misfit in her role. She plays a pampering mother who spares the rod and spoils her son Anthon.



Masumeh Makhija and Sharman Joshi pair as star-crossed lovers; Varsha Joshi a Brahmin girl and Shankar Verma the ace embroider, who land up living in the same building. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable.

