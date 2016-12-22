Dangal: Bravura!!!

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar

Rating: 5/5

When it comes to Aamir Khan, the adjective of being a “perfectionist” is tagged without fail, and it isn’t wrong at all, as Khan has proved it over the years with his films. Few days back Karan Johar on his popular chat show told the viewers that Dangal was by far the best film he has seen this year, and we thought it was just another gimmick used for promotion. But we stand corrected. With his latest release, Aamir Khan has done it again. From the first frame to the last, Dangal takes you on an inspiring, interesting journey which the makers have scripted with sheer excellence.

When it comes to a biopic or movies based on real life situations, both the plot of the movie and the life of the respective personality are very well known. It is the various elements and the transition from one phase to another which matters. We also believe that in such scenarios the makers just get one chance to impress the audience and if they fail to convey the message with the required impact, then all the efforts, sadly don’t deserve appreciation.

Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler, gives up on his dream and lives a normal life, as his father says. The only hope he has is with that of his future son, who he believes, would win gold for India. Destiny had something else planned for him. To his disappointment, Phogat becomes a father of 4 daughters. Dreams shatter, but on one fine day, in a silly fight his daughters Geeta and Babita beat up 2 boys. This rekindles his hope and he proudly starts training the 2 daughters and lets absolutely no interference shake their confidence or shatter their hope. Time flies, and both Geeta and Babita are bestowed with awards, applause and appreciation, so much so the sport becomes the only focus of their life and they represent India at an international level and win accolades for themselves and their nation.

It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that this is undoubtedly the best sport film Indian cinema has ever seen – absolutely flawless. Everything frame and aspect of the film is very well planned, executed and picturised. Sethu Sriram’s rustic presentation of India, Pritam’s music, Aamir’s vision, Nitesh Tiwari’s direction and everything else add value to the film. Tiwari and his team of writers Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Meharotra deserve a lot of credit for their superlative effort of mixing the message with the right emotions.

Aamir Khan’s transformation from a young father to a coach and aging with time has been captured with perfection. Sakshi Tanwar, who has been missing from the TV screens for a while, comes across fresh and powerful as she balances the lives of her stubborn, focussed husband and vulnerable young daughters.

The characters of Geeta and Babita are initially played by Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar and then by Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. All the 4 girls deserve a bow, out of sheer respect, as they are bound to blow the minds with the performance. While Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar add a lot of innocence in their characters, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra bring in the confidence, respect and pride of their coach/father. There are moments which would make you emotional and it would be wrong if you held them back.

Not only does the film impress us with the sport, but also brings forward the way our nation looks at ‘Her.’ To sum it all, Dangal, with absolutely no flaws, is certain to make a prominent mark in the hearts. Watch it, for the women deserve the respect and the nation needs a change in the mentality.

With this, the year ends with its best film.