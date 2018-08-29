Harikrishna's tragic demise leaves film industry sad, shocked

Hyderabad/Chennai: The sudden demise of Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of TDP founder NTR and actor-politician, in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district early on Wednesday, has left the film industry in shock and disbelief. Actors, filmmakers and technicians have wished strength to the family of the "dynamic and affectionate" personality.



Harikrishna was 61. He would have turned a year older on 2 September.



Here's how celebrities from the film world reacted to his demise:

Manoj Kumar Manchu: RIP Harikrishna uncle... Deeply saddened and shocked. I'm so sorry to the whole family and followers. God is harsh... Speechless. Request the media to stop telecasting Harikrishna garu's post accident visuals. It's disheartening for his family and followers to witness their loved one in such an unexpected way. He belongs to all of us! Please show some respect.

Mohan Babu: I lost my brother Nandamuri Harikrishna today. There is nothing I can say more. A great loss.



Nagarjuna Akkineni: All I feel is a void, I will miss you Anna!



Sudheer Babu: What terrible news to wake up with. How harsh the death has been on Harikrishna garu. My heart mourns. May his soul rest in peace and strength to Tarak, Kalyan and the entire family for the huge loss.

Nani: Shocked to know about the sudden demise of Harikrishna gaaru. Never got to meet him in person but it feels like I always knew him. My deepest condolences and strength to the family. This is really sad. Rest in peace Sir.



Mahesh Babu: Deeply saddened by the news of Harikrishna garu's untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and love to my brother Jr NTR and his entire family in this time of grief.



Pooja Hegde: Really sad to hear about the sudden passing away of Harikrishna garu. Sending out loads of love and light to the entire family in these though times. RIP



Vijay Deverakonda: Extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Harikrishna garu. My deepest condolences to Nandamuri family.



Genelia Deshmukh: RIP Harikrishna garu... Strength and prayers to Tarak, Kalyan and the entire family.



Sreenu Vaitla: Very heartbreaking to hear the news about Nandamuri Harikrishna garu passing away in a tragic road accident. Always known him as a very bold, dynamic and honest person, and at the same time affectionate at heart. My deepest condolences to his entire family. Rest in peace Sir.



Sai Dharam Tej: My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in peace Harikrishna garu.



Gautami: Shocked at the tragic passing of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna garu. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them strength to face this loss. I offer my prayers for his soul to rest in peace.



Raashi Khanna: Such a tragedy! Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna garu... My deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.



Koratala Siva: Shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Nandamuri Harikrishna garu's demise. Had some fond memories with him. May his soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences and all the strength to my dearest brother Jr NTR and Kalyan in this hour of grief



Kajal Aggarwal: Really sorry to hear the news. Strength to Tarak, Kalyan Ram and the family to withstand this tragic moment. Rest in peace Harikrishna garu.



Allu Sirish: Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna. My condolences to Balakrishna garu, Tarak, Kalyan Ram and the whole Nandamuri family. Rest in peace, Sir.



Rakul Preet: Shocked to hear about Sri Harikrishna garu's demise in a tragic road accident. He shall always be fondly remembered! Strength to the family.



R Sarath Kumar: Shocked to hear about the tragic accident and death of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.



Devi Sri Prasad: Just can't believe the news of Shri Harikrishna garu. Heartbreaking. Such a dear person to my father and me, and the sweetest and most humble soul. May God bless his soul and give strength to the family of my dear brother Jr NTR and Kalyan.



Lakshmi Manchu: Just not fair. This is shocking. My deepest condolences to the family. May his beautiful soul RIP. We loved him dearly.



Adivi Sesh: Oh my God. Just read about Shri Harikrishna garu. RIP sir. A true gentleman. Truly tragic