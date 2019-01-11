Movie Review: Battalion 609 evokes patriotism and love for one's motherland without going the jingoistic route

MUMBAI: Films that talk about patriotism and love for the country often release either in January when you have Republic Day or in August when we celebrate Independence Day. This year is no different as there are several such films lined up release during this period. One of the first films to release in this genre is this week's release 'Battalion 609'. The film talks about India-Pakistan relations, war, soldiers guarding us at the border but there is an interesting angle which makes it different from the kind of films one has seen in this genre. That element is Cricket.

A T20 match is arranged between the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army but it is called off after news of Indian Army getting attacked by the Pakistani army breaks out. The tension runs high between both the countries and the armies prepare themselves for the war. Meanwhile, another problem crops up in the form of the Taliban planning an attack. The brave soldiers of Battalion get ready to fight the Taliban.

The biggest strength of the film is that it delivers a strong message and teaches us about the importance of loving one's motherland without undertaking a jingoistic or preachy approach. There is lots of entertainment in the film and a good balance of drama, romance and comedy too. The lead cast, headed by TV star Shoaib Ibrahim, is in great form and deliver supremely effective performances.

