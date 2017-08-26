Film: "Qaidi Band";

Director: Habib Faisal;

Cast: Aadar Jain, Anya Singh,

Rating: ****



In 'Qaidi Band' there is a hotshot lawyer played by Ram Kapoor, who agrees to help innocent undertrials free of cost. Such miracles don't happen in real life. But when they do in this film we sigh in relief.



In Faisal's fast-flowing anthem to imprisoned angst Sanju (played with bridled vigour by debutant Aadar Jain) tells Bindu (Anya Singh, a prized find) about how he got trapped into prison life. This happens in a judiciously crafted scene where Sanju attends to Bindu's injured foot while narrating his tale in rapid fire loop. Yes Sanju talks a lot. He has lot of pain to hide and he hides it well.



His healing touch is indeed balm to Bindu's 'sole'.



In 'Qaidi Band' I found many such moments of deep connectivity creeping up on me from the corners of the austerely articulated frames that send out silent screams against the cult of injustice which we have embraced much in the same way that thousands accept rapists as godmen.



The film hits out at the establishment. It hits out real hard. From the start writer-director (Faisal) means business. He wastes no time in preliminaries as the UTs(undertrials) are introduced to us without fuss or flourish. It's astonishing how much the two principal debutants blend into the ferociously raw fabric of the storytelling. Both Aadar Jain and Anya Singh are exemplary in their ability to comprehend the sheer desperation of their characters' predicament.



The narrative is huddled and strong. It raises pertinent questions on the issue of freedom and then lapses into a kind of loopy climactic triumph that is purely Utopian.



The young fresh-faced actors convey the anguish of the endless wait for freedom with conviction. Aadar Jain is the clown of the pack, conveying a strong sense of righteousness even when wronged. Aadar reminded me of his grandfather Raj Kapoor. His eyes speak volumes. And Amit Trivedi's music does the rest.



Anya's character Bindu remains optimistic till the moment the judge announces her bail at Rs 5 lakhs. Her meltdown in the courtroom when the honourable (and frankly weary) judge suggests Vipaasana will convince even the most diehard cynic that Anya is a talent to reckon with.



The other newcomers playing desperate prisoners are also exemplary, specially Mikhail Yawalkar as the poet and family man who waits every month for his wife and daughter's visit and is crushed like the birthday cake that the wife brings for him, when his daughter refuses to visit.



High praise must also be showered on cinematographer Anay Goswami for bringing to the rust-coloured frames a feeling of arid anxiety. And Trivedi's music aided by anguished angry barbed lyrics goes a long way into giving this remarkable film a slug at sustained excellence.



Yes the climax is unrealistic and Sachin Pilgaonkar as the morally compromised jailor is too much Santa and too little Gabbar. But the flaws don't take away from this film's long-legged statement on freedom and how much we take it for granted.



Faisal's film avoids the preachy route. It's neither a vehicle to launch new talent nor a propaganda piece. Its efficacy is lodged in its sincerity of purpose and an absolute disregard for formulaic tropes and cliches. 'Qaidi Band' is the finest Yash Raj film since 'Dum Lagake Haisha'.

(Source: IANS)