Film: "Tumhari Sulu";

Director: Suresh Triveni;

Cast: Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Malishka Mendonza;

Rating: ***



Tumhari Sulu is a story of Sulochana Dubey aka Sulu (Vidya Balan), a middle-class housewife with an indefatigable spirit who is in constant pursuit of winning contests and competitions, which gives her immense satisfaction. Subconsciously, it stems from the fact that she is nothing but a '12th class failed', as her banker sisters and father constantly remind her.



Sulu, as she is fondly called, is always eager to participate in contests and win - whether it is a night lamp or a pressure cooker. Her middle-class humdrum life does not deter her from achieving what she wants with enthusiasm and confidence. It is on one such occasion that she comes across the announcement for an RJ hunt and she sets about pursuing it. How she becomes a popular RJ, on a night show, tastes success and yet faces flak at home forms the crux of this tale.



Director Suresh Triveni manages to create the middle-class milieu complete with Sulu, her husband Ashok (Manav Kaul), a manager in a small-time mill and their 11-year-old son, Pranav to perfection.



Whether it is Ashok's constant bickering with the TV company for having sold him a faulty piece and thus seeking replacement or Sulu's family giving her advice to leave the RJ job, are all palpable instances that the audience can fully relate to.



A performance oriented light-hearted film, the treatment in some parts however is a tad amateurish. While the first half establishes Sulu, her spirited personality and her secret longing to prove herself, the second half is draggy and at times lays undue emphasis on unnecessary trivia, which makes it a tedious viewing. A lot of the situations seem forced and trite, as if to create some drama.



Vidya Balan shines as the effervescent, determined, yet vulnerable Sulu. She is endearing with her simplicity and innocence as a middle class housewife, who unabashedly asks for a TV instead of a pressure cooker as she has already got one.



Ashok (Manav Kaul) excels as the loving husband, who willingly plays second fiddle to his wife, supporting her in realising her dreams. He effortlessly slips into the role of a middle-class husband and brings the right element of subtlety to his character.



Neha Dhupia as Maria, the big boss of Radio Wow fits her role like a glove and delivers with the requisite confidence and panache.



All other actors portray their roles with sincerity and shine on several occasions.



The music of the film is melodious and Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani is sweet and well-picturized. It brings out the chemistry of the couple.



The film has moderate production values but befitting the strata of society depicted. Nothing seems incongruous.

(Source: IANS)