Bose: Dead or Alive’s trailer just arrived and we can’t wait to watch Rajkummar Rao’s rendition of the legend’s life. The trailer that was launched in Mumbai was released online of 18 August and within minutes has already garnered a lot of fans. This popularity will only see a rise. The trailer begins with a voice over that says, “The world thinks Bose is dead.”

In the sneak peak people ponder over Bose’s death or if this is yet another disappearing act. The web series is surely surrounded around the biggest conspiracy theories of the country but it does show how it all began for Bose and his journey towards becoming Netaji, one of the most revered and endearing leaders of the country. 72 years since the nation mourned the loss of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the question still remains whether it was just an illusion created by him or did it actually happen.

There is a reference to Netaji’s most famous speech that said, “Give me blood and I shall give you freedom,” to his allegiance to war and the fight or peace is all highlighted beautifully in the trailer. It is mostly through dialogues and Raj kummar Rao’s skills that we connect to the man on screen. There are times in the trailer whenthe lines between the actor and the man blurs! That’s what we call a perfect Goosebumps moment.

Have a look!