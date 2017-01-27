5 promising Bollywood debutants (female) of 2016

Bollywood is famous for churning out movies that break barriers and place the country firmly on the global map. In fact, every year, new and fresh faces are launched too. They not only add spunk to the flicks with their newness and appeal, but also give us more variety. 2016 was particularly happening, thanks to all the female debutants who made a mark in our hearts. Here are our top five…read on:

Fatima Sana Sheikh:

As an award-winning athlete in one of the biggest hits of the year gone by aka Dangal, Fatima shone like a star. Her confident gait, easy presence, and fire in her eyes, she’s definitely one actress we are placing all our bets on.

Sanaya Malhotra:

Matching steps with Fatima, Sanaya gave us a spunky performance in Dangal, where she played the younger and equally successful Phogat sister. Even though she had limited scenes as compared to Fatima, she hit the right notes and owned the film at every stage.

Shriya Pilgaonkar:

She comes from a family of power-packed performers, hence her credibility in front of the camera is not surprising. But the fact that she rocked scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan and managed to shine despite his mega star appeal speaks volumes about her talent and dedication.

Pooja Hegde:

Her maiden run may have tanked at the box office (Mohenjodaro), but she captured our hearts and imagination with her act…even though she faltered at places. We are sure that she will come up with a better and more rounded performance in her future work.

Mawra Hocane:

Even if the Pakistani import doesn’t make another Bollywood movie, we should acknowledge her applause-worthy outing in Sanam Teri Kasam. She added many layers to her complicated character and came out right on top!

Who gets your vote? Let us know!