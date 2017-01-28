YearEnder: 5 top debutants (male) of 2016

There’s too much at stake in Bollywood, especially for newcomers. Apart from winning our hearts, they also have to live up to the hype and go one step closer to achieving their dreams when B-Town is already filled with so many dazzling stars. It’s not an easy task. While many actors falter and disappear, others make a lasting impression. Much like these five. Take a look:

Jim Sarbh:

The experienced theatre artist owned every scene of his villainous streaks in the critically acclaimed Neerja. Even though the flick was about the brave flight attendant who out others before herself, Jim’s gun-sporting and erratic character made headlines like no other.

Harshvardhan Rane:

Matching brawn with acting chops, Harsh debuted in the drama Sanam Teri Kasam. From playing a torn lover to taking care of his dying girlfriend, he played every shade of the role beautifully. We can’t wait to watch him on the big screen again.

Harshvardhan Kapoor:

The Kapoor lad has genes to be proud of and industry insiders to look up to. Even though his maiden venture was a dud at the box office, it fetched him enough eyeballs. Let’s hope that he takes it up a notch in his future projects. Say what, guys?

Gautam Gulati:

The TV import played an integral part in the biopic Azhar and won hearts with his sincere act. His massive fan following on the small screen and enviable boy can take him a long way in B-Town. Right, folks?

Diljit Dosanjh:

The Punjabi superstar played a convincing cop in the controversial fare, Udta Punjab. The flick failed to reach the masses, thanks to screening issues and other controversies surrounding it. But the actor sure made an impact on us.

