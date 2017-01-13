YearEnder: Big Bollywood releases of 2017

In the past couple of years, Bollywood movies have churned out a range of issues that go from thrillers to social topics.

While actresses still have a long way to go in terms of meaty roles, it sure looks like 2017 could change that. Will it? It’s time to figure out as we take a look at some of the biggest releases lined up for this year. Read on:

Raees:

Innumerable controversies later, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited drama will finally hit the screens this Republic Day. Even though it’s se to clash with another big-ticket flick, it’s definitely on the list of must-watch for us.

Kaabil:

An out-and-out revenge drama, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer is going against SRK’s Raees. The jury is still out on which movie would rake in the big bucks the quickest.

Jolly LLB:

What started off as a small-budget production has just gotten bigger, thanks to Akshay Kumar’s presence in it. He will not only be replacing Arshad Warsi, but also adding his brand of natural acting to it.

Rangoon:

With an explosive cast comprising Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan (quite a coup as Kareena’s ex Shahid is sharing screen with her husband Saif) and a deadly director aka Vishal Bhardwaj at the helm, there’s no way this war drama is not going to impress us.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

A rom-com featuring Varun Dhwan and Alia Bhatt is worth the wait, eh? Will it live up to the hype? We know it will.

Jagga Jasoos:

It has been in the making for a long time now. The leads-Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-went through a gamut of emotions and personal relations…we can’t wait for this one to hit the screens.

Baahubali 2:

We hope that world doesn’t end before the release of Baahubali 2 because we definitely want to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali. Right?

Raabta:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s alleged affair has already given the movie enough publicity. Let’s just hope the locales are pretty, the story meaty, and the songs beaty…err…foot-tapping.

Tubelight:

Salman Khan is readying for another crore-plus film with this Indo-Chinese fare. With authentic location and a vintage feel, it might be the biggest hit of 2017.

Chef:

A remake of American hit of the same name, Saif’s Chef will add desi flavours to videsi ingredients. Will the complicated relationships of the original find its way into the Hindi version? Only time will tell.

Padmavati:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus not just reunites supposed real life sweethearts Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, but also stars Shahid Kapoor in a pivotal role. The story, revolving around a nugget of history, will make a mark at the BO for sure.

Tiger Zinda Hai:

The sequel to Kabir Khan’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, this chase drama will once again see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Other biggies include Saarkar 3, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, 2D, Judwaa 2, Hera Pheri 3, Golmaal 4, Begum Jaan, Commando 2. One of the other biggies is Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali directed untitled flick.

Which movie are you looking forward to the most?