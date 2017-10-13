It is already known that BBC Worldwide is set to roll out another exciting show on TV!

The makers are working on a new project which will mark the comeback of TV hottie, Ruslaan Mumtaz post his stint in Balika Vadhu (Colors) along with the Humse Hai Life (Zee TV) actress, Heli Daruwala and Gangaa (& TV) actress, Aditi Sharma.

The love story will be set against a Gujarati backdrop.

While this news is exciting enough, we have exclusively learnt that Kiran Srinivas, who has been part of many TV shows such as Beyhadh (Sony TV), Dahleez (Star Plus), Jamai Raja (Zee TV) and many more... will play a parallel lead in the soap. The viewers will witness a love triangle between the characters of Aditi, Ruslaan and Kiran.

Also, other actors who are roped in are Shalini Kapoor Sagar and Amit Singh Thakur. The actors have all already shot for the pilot.

We reached out to the concerned actors for a confirmation but they remained unavailable to comment.

