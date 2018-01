Famously known for his acting skills in YHMM. This week’s Insta King was a part of MTV Splitsvilla 5. The star has always made it a point to stay in touch with his fans by posting a click on his social media handles. The handsome Aly Goni is this week’s Insta King.

All his clicks have almost more than 100 comments and all his fans love his posts.

Have a look at his snaps from his Instagram. Indeed the actor is a head turner.

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:27am PDT