Acclaimed actress Rani Mukerjee’s father Ram Mukherjee died on Sunday at 4:00 AM in the morning. According to a source, his body will be taken to his house ‘Janki Kutir’ at 10: 30 AM. The cremation is scheduled at Vile Parle Pawan Hans at 2: 00 PM. The exact cause of his death is yet to be known.

This is really unfortunate because just a few days ago Rani had hosted a grand bash on the occasion of Diwali attended by close friends and family members. Her father was a part of the ocassion as well. Ram Mukherjee was an Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter. He was also one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai. He is popularly known for films like Hum Hindustani and Leader, which featured Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.

Mukherjee- Samrath family is a well known family in the film industry. His wife Krishna Mukherjee is a playback singer, whereas his daughter Rani Mukherjee is a very famous Bollywood actress. She has worked in numerous Bollywood films and has given several memorable characters. His son Raja Mukherjee is a producer and director, who has assisted his father in many films.

Ram Mukherjee also directed his daughter Rani Mukerji in her first film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

TellyChakkar hopes Rani and her family may find the fortitude to bear this loss.

