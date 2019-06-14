Kalyani to walk on burning coals for Moksh in Tujhse Hai Raabta, New trouble for Rakesh in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and other spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoilers updates from your favourite television shows.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: New trouble for Rakesh

In the upcoming episode, Rakesh will be in the society and he would slip on a banana peel. He would again be a reason for everyone’s laughter. The man will again start blaming the city and its problems.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani to walk on burning coals for Moksh

In the upcoming episode, Aau Saheb will get angry and would taunt Kalyani for not doing anything for Moksh and will ask her to prove herself by walking on burning coals. Soon, Kalyani will walk on burning coals and Malhar will come with a water pipe to stop her.

Gathbandhan: Dhanak refuses to consummate her marriage with Raghu

In the upcoming episode,Dhanak will not want to consummate her marriage till the time she will get into all the wedding rituals again with Raghu and take blessings from Mai.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Vedant to dismiss Saumya from her job

In the upcoming episode, Saumya will plan a big surprise for Vedant by wheeling him into the decorate room. On seeing the stuff in the room, Vedant will again get angry and will destroy every bit of the decoration.

Ishq Subhan Allah: Rukhsaar returns to bring trouble for Zara and Kabeer

In the upcoming episode, Zara Kabeer and Rukhsaar will be in the restaurant. Rukhsaar will send two college boys to propose Zara in order to make Kabeer jealous.Post the incident, Kabeer will get furious and would start beating those boys.