BARC India Ratings: Kundali Bhagya tops the charts; Naagin 3 slips to sixth position!

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Colors and Sony Entertainment Television.
Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 406557
2 Colors 400908
3 Sony Entertainment Television 375439
4 SONY SAB 358546
5 Zee TV 348252
6 STAR Bharat 223264
7 Dangal 203947
8 Big Magic 148484
9 &TV 115562
10 Sony Pal 100250
Rural
1 Dangal 679071
2 Big Magic 581652
3 Zee TV 259801
4 STAR Plus 220789
5 Colors 198832
6 SONY SAB 166024
7 Sony Entertainment Television 130842
8 STAR Bharat 106803
9 Sony Pal 97479
10 STAR Utsav 62330
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 and Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show.
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Impressions
Urban
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 4523
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 4365
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 4317
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4273
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 4211
Colors Naagin-3 2727
SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 3237
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 3094
STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3046
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 3014
Rural
Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 7542
Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 7311
STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 6549
Colors Naagin-3 6280
Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 6002
Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 5368
Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 5065
STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4583
Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 4435
Dangal Baba Aiso Var Dhundo 3987
Add new comment