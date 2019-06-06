BARC India Ratings: Kundali Bhagya tops the charts; Naagin 3 slips to sixth position!

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.

Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Colors and Sony Entertainment Television.

Dangal, Big Magic, and Zee TV have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.

Impressions

Urban

1 STAR Plus 406557

2 Colors 400908

3 Sony Entertainment Television 375439

4 SONY SAB 358546

5 Zee TV 348252

6 STAR Bharat 223264

7 Dangal 203947

8 Big Magic 148484

9 &TV 115562

10 Sony Pal 100250

Rural

1 Dangal 679071

2 Big Magic 581652

3 Zee TV 259801

4 STAR Plus 220789

5 Colors 198832

6 SONY SAB 166024

7 Sony Entertainment Television 130842

8 STAR Bharat 106803

9 Sony Pal 97479

10 STAR Utsav 62330

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 and Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show.

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Impressions

Urban

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 4523

Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 4365

Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 4317

STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 4273

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 4211

Colors Naagin-3 2727

SONY SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 3237

STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 3094

STAR Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3046

Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 3014

Rural

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya 7542

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya 7311

STAR Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay 6549

Colors Naagin-3 6280

Sony Super Dancer Chapter 3 6002

Sony The Kapil Sharma Show 5368

Zee TV Tujhse Hai Raabta 5065

STAR Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4583

Dangal Mahima Shanidev Ki 4435

Dangal Baba Aiso Var Dhundo 3987