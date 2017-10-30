Actors fake their rapport with Casting Directors: Pravin Tyagi

Casting Director Pravin Tyagi has come a long way in his career. Coming from a very conservative family, Pravin completed his studies but found his calling into the entertainment world. Having cast for a host of reality shows and carrying some credits in the fiction space and episodic shows, Pravin has now added a film to his kitty.

When Tellychakkar got in touch with Pravin, he spoke at length about his journey and provided a lot of insight into the TV industry. Excerpts from the interview -

How did you get started as a Casting Director?

Just like you mentioned in the introduction, I come from a very conservative family. In fact, my family discouraged any kind of association with this field as they believed that children from good families do not enter this space. But, I was always very drawn to the entertainment business and hence after completing my studies, I did MBA and joined Times of India into the media sales department. I also did ad sales for some other films including Deccan Herald. I then worked for some creative ad agencies but while I was doing all of this, there was a void... A void of being a part of the entertainment industry. To be honest, I chose Times of India to start my career only because I felt that I would get an entry pass into Filmfare Awards and that I would sit in the front row. But that was my misconception!

Coming back, when I was stable enough in my career, I started shifting my focus to my passion and I started taking up assignments as a freelancer in Pune. In 2008, reality shows were booming so I took up talent management for a lot of projects like Splitsvilla, Truth Love Cash, Captain Shack, India’s Got Talent and Masterchef among a host of other projects. There was also a new channel launched at that time – UTV Stars. I cast for Superstar Santa and most of the reality shows at that time. Over the period of time, my friend who worked with Balaji Telefilms approached me to contribute into the casting of Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani from Pune, so that is how I got into the fiction space. Thereafter, I realized that staying in Pune wouldn’t help and I shifted to Mumbai.

I took up a job with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and I cast for Begusarai. They were also doing Savdhaan India at that time, so I worked on these shows for a year and a half and then joined Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Recently, I completed a film titled, Ekkis Tarikh Shubh Mahurat which boasts a stellar cast.

What drew you to this profession?

I have a passion for understanding human nature. I have been a keen observer right from my childhood. As a kid, I was not very outspoken, I have a sixth sense which helps me to see through the personality of people. I have a knack of understanding complex human nature. As I was attracted to the glamour world, I was drawn to the profession of casting.

I have seen a lot of people who come to Mumbai to become actors and after facing rejection, shift to casting. I never had dreams of becoming an actor. I have always wanted to become a star maker and not a star. If destiny gives me an opportunity, I want to grow as a producer. That is my ultimate goal.

What factors do you keep in mind while casting?

I have been casting for TV shows for a while now and fortunately or unfortunately, the industry folks focus more on the personality of the character than the performance aspect while casting. It is since sometime that the creative people have woken up to understand that characterisation way beyond just the looks and acting has to be given significance. There was a time when I was told that “Bhangi bhi humko handsome chahiye” as a part of the creative brief. It was very shocking and I thought to myself, ‘Aisa bhi hota hai’?

So while auditioning, I prioritise good looks, personality, the person should not be a plastic personality and should understand the complexities of the thought process among other nuances such as grasping power. There are times that actors are required to mug up certain lines and model turned actors are so lazy that they do not even bother to learn their script. This is the frustrating part. I feel, if a writer has a written something one needs to appreciate and if you cannot, at least grasp how much is possible.

There are certain actors who throw a lot of tantrums and this is what not only me but the producer also wants to avoid. Woh aisi haddi nahi chahte toh ugli bhi na jaye nahi nigli jaye... (No one wants to deal with a hard nut)

The actor who is cast should understand that the entire team is working for the project so u can’t behave like a maharaja. Bolte hai na poot ke pair palne mein hi dikh jate hai..waise hi audition mein hi pata chal jatta hai... (the dispostion of the actor is revealed during his very first audition)

Please shed some light on the misconceptions about Casting Directors...

Well, there are so many! I can write a book on it. Firstly, actors fake their rapport with casting directors. They treat us like agents than technicians or creative people. They are two faced with us. They talk to us with respect but behind our back they do not value us. Casting is a thankless job. I believe that if casting is the backbone of any show, it must be appreciated... And it seldom happens.

Actors have a misconception - if we cast an actor either it is because we have been bribed or have engaged in casting couch. If we do not cast some aspirants, they bad mouth about how we may not be qualified for the position.

Let me clarify that a lot of hardwork goes into the process of casting. I still remember when I was casting for a fan-based show; the Creative Director would call me at 12:30 am and the first call of the morning would be at 6:00 am. I was expected to work 24 x 7 and this is the kind of dedication that is required by casting directors as a project cannot launch before the actors are finalised. Casting directors must be appreciated but nothing of this happens as they say – Ghar ki murgi dal barabar. (No one values us)

You mentioned working 24 x 7...it must be quite stressful. How do you manage pressure?

We have long working hours, no holidays and there is an in-time given to us but no out-time. Unfortunately, Producers and Creative Directors believe that TV casting is all about database maintenance. However, I feel that casting is more of a creative job where the priority is finding the right fit for the character. I have cast so many freshers because they fit into the role. I do not find it difficult to deal with stress as I meet my friends and we have dinner parties where we have a lot of fun and gossip. Then, I have my family who support me through thick and thin or whenever I feel depressed.

How do you react to tantrums thrown by actors while casting?

Well, actors want to be treated specially but they do not understand we are continuously standing behind the camera observing more than 100 people to cast the right face. I have noticed that actors feel that they are made to wait too much and the time allotted to learn the script is way too less. A typical syndrome I have noticed is that if the audition time is from 11 am to 5 pm, actors turn up at 3 pm. And then they feel we have been unjust as we have not given them a chance of multiple takes.

Tips to aspiring actors...

Please start taking the industry seriously. Just because four people say that you are good looking, doesn’t mean that you pack your bags and come to Mumbai. You need to understand that just like how one needs to dedicate certain amount of years to a particular profession such as doctorate or engineering; people need to train to enter this field too. Aspirants need to realise that they need to train primarily because they will not only learn the craft but also know how to be disciplined.

90 percent of the people do not know the difference between a casting director and a Coordinator. Aspiring actors need to understand how and where to audition and the process of casting.

There is another important thing I want to highlight here. Stay in touch with casting directors as it is difficult for them to remember you and do not take tips from other aspiring actors as there are a lot of baseless rumours which float around in the industry.

There are TV actors who come from a modelling background. They are used to a glamourous set up where you get good money for less efforts but acting is a journey...so start living it!

Well said, Pravin!