Actors should never refuse to audition: Vikas Jyoti, Casting Director

Casting Director Vikas Jyoti has had an enjoyable experience being part of the industry. After coming from a theatre background, the talented man has involved himself solely in the casting line, and has casted for many reputed production houses.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vikas Jyoti talks about his journey in the industry, and also shares his point of view on casting, outlook of today’s actors etc.

Excerpts:

How did you begin your journey?

I started my journey with theatre in Delhi. After being in this line for few years, I reached the dream destination of Mumbai to look for an interesting career. However, it was a frightening phase to see, as many people literally struggled to get a heads-up in life in the hustle bustle of Mumbai.

At this time, I was told by a close friend that there is actually a lot of scope for people who have the knowledge of reading into people’s capabilities as an actor. This actually opened the doors for me into the casting line. I found it really interesting to be that ‘eye’ that would look into casting opportunities and make it happen. This way, my career started and I concentrated on the work on hand. I slowly gained a lot of knowledge on the nuances that revolved around auditions and its aftermath.

Tell us about your first casting assignment?

I started with my first casting assignment with Cinevistaas in the year 2009. I have been part of their shows Har Kadam Pe Shaque, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain, Ek Haseena Thi, Teri Meri Love Stories, Jaane Pehchaane Se Hai Ye Ajnabbee, Dill Mill Gayye (Season 2).

What has your learning curve been like?

See, there has been a lot to learn. The basic learning was that to do work and to extract work are two different things. As and when I used to take auditions, I used to guage two types of actors. The first type of actors who in addition to being really good actors, would go on to give good takes during auditions. However, there were few actors who were tempermentally very good as actors, but had that judgemental fear within them, which actually pulled them down during auditions. So as the person taking auditions, I had to look into the problems of such actors.

So what do you always do to keep such actors motivated before auditions?

We try to make actors comfortable, and help them with more details and time to give out his shot. Basically, in such cases, patience of the casting person holds the key. We at times know that an actor can suit very well into a particular character, but he / she might not have given the best in the audition. So we give them ample time to prepare and give the shot. If there is no urgency to lock the cast, we even ask them to take it easy and come the next day. But when there is a deadline hanging around our throat, we unfortunately cannot be lenient.

Do you think casting is one line which has not got all the due credit in television?

See, the process of casting in TV happens via a long route. The hierarchy in TV is too long and we are not in direct link with the person who takes the ultimate decisions. In films, the layers of hierarchy are much more transparent and there is a direct link provided with the concerned person. In TV, a casting option routes via the creative director, associates, producer, channel and the various hierarchies there before it gets decided upon. Guess it is high time now for TV to have a more transparent way of casting. This will be helpful in lot many ways. Work will be enhanced faster, and time will be saved.

How has your association been with Cinevistaas?

I have had a long and fruitful association with all in Cinevistaas. They are not the ones to make the typical TV shows. Working with them has been like family, though I am not associated with Cinevistaas now. They are known for making a very different nucleus for their shows. So with it, comes the need to think differently. Since most of their shows have been youth-oriented, I have had a good experience of looking for fresh cast in premises outside the vicinity of the industry.

Which of the Cinevistaas show remains close to your heart?

Dil Dosti Dance will always be close to heart. Having said this, it was a collective effort to zero in on the cast. It was real challenging work. We needed dancers for the show, and we took various routes to reach out to youngsters, good in dance. We looked for options in dance classes and institutes, choreography sessions, and even in dance competitions.

What do you think about the ‘Experience V/s Fresh Face’ when you are looking for a lead? How do you decide on the apt option?

When we are casting for a new show, the team actually comes to a conclusion wherein we decide on working in a combination. If we take two new faces, we then look for experienced faces to keep up the balance. It seldom happens that a show will have all new faces.

Who do you feel comfortable working with – Experienced actors or new faces?

Both have their own qualities. When a person is new and raw, he comes with literally no baggage. With him, there is every chance of seeing something very different, as the actor will enact in the way he knows the best which might be new. This will come in as a good change. At times, it so happens that with experience, comes the baggage and the actor will stick to only a set way of working. Having said this, a new guy will lack the technique, and working with him can get time consuming. But it will be a cake walk for an experienced actor as he is so very pro in giving auditions. See, we have the complete engine ready, and it is the job of an actor to give the spark to the car and start it. And I believe this is where experience comes good, as he brings with him quality. Overall, there is no taking away from both the experienced faces and young faces. A combination of both is required for TV to grow in talent.

How do you think an actor needs to groom himself and sustain?

Performance is very important than anything. I don’t say that there is no use in working on the body, or working on looks. They are all important, but even after doing all this, you will have to finally act before the camera and deliver eventually. So you need to be best at that. When we do our regular screening, we keep them in mind when they perform well. So invariably, good actors rest in our minds.

What are the hardships that you face being in the casting field?

Well, our industry is such that all the people involved have to toil endlessly. Take the example of actors, crew people and everyone on the set, they need to be involved in infinite shoot which can happen for long hours based on the requirements. Even with us, the same happens. We toil the whole day taking auditions, only to find that we need more options at the end of the day. This again puts us on a hunt and all is time consuming. But having said this, all of this process is so enjoyable.

You too will have the need to keep yourself updated about the various shows on TV and actors on TV. How do you take time out for all this?

Thankfully, we in television are always interconnected. We have our own friends’ circle and get all help needed. We have a tab on the latest advertisements. Though we have no time whatsoever to watch TV, the biggest medium for search in today’s time will have to be internet. You get everything out there. So a bit of inter-connection with industry friends, and the use of technology helps us to keep ourselves updated.

You mentioned about your friends in casting helping you. But what about the competition that prevails between various production houses and its casting team?

Competition certainly exists. However, friends are also there. There are few who go a long way to help. Of course, we do help each other till a point. However, beyond a certain limit, we tend to keep ourselves away from it.

So will such friendships prevail in this casting line?

We are all intelligent enough to realize a person’s limitations. Above all, we have not got into this line assuming that we will get helped everyday. We have our own connections, but I don’t think it usually hurts friendships in the long run.

Who are you very comfortable with working in the industry?

Well, my Cinevistaas family has been the best. I enjoyed working with Ameeta Devadiga, Palkhi Malhotra, Siddharth Malhotra. They think differently and react differently.

Your five tips to an aspiring actor?

Performance is the key to success. After that, it is only hard work that will count for yourself. You will have to get out of the house and look for work. Audition is one way in which you will get work. So never refuse to give auditions. All the more auditions you give, you derive experience out of it. You have to work on the looks, body language etc too. .

How can an actor improve himself?

See, there is nobody that is average. Nobody is having more or less talent. You just need to improve yourself. Threre are lot of acting workshops that teach a lot. You need to practice a lot at home. You need to bring your lines home, learn and work on your lines daily. You need to have a habit of performing, in addition to only reading. You cannot become an actor only by reading.

Apart from Cinevistaas, you have worked with many other production houses.

Yes, I have worked with Swastik, Esselvision, Alchemy and have had a good run.

What are your ultimate goals?

My vision is to continue to work hard and concentrate on whatever I am doing.