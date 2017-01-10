Aryan Vora shares 5 tips for aspiring casting directors

From wanting to build a career in the diamond industry to hunting diamonds in showbiz, Aryan Vora has seen a transition that one only reads in books.

Having started his career as a freelancer in the casting space with Cinevistaas Dil Dostii Dance and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, he successfully found the perfect actors for Confessions, Khushiyon Ki Gullakh Aashi, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Friends and a lot many episodics.

Currently, casting for BBC’s new projects Shrimanan Shrimati and others and also working for Star Plus’ Meri Durga, Aryan shares five important things that one should know before becoming a casting director.

Over to you, Aryan.

Age doesn’t matter in this profession:

When I started, a producer once told me that I was too young to cast for a daily serial. Thankfully, things have changed. Today, it is about the kind of work you do, at a pace and budget than how many candles you blow off on your birthday cake. Our industry is very welcoming to talent and that is a positive thing.

Keep the freshness alive:

With so many shows being launched, one needs to keep a tab on actors. New faces always give you an edge so keep your eyes open and spot young, new talent whenever you can. Yes, veterans go a long way but some shows demand fresh artists.

There is a dearth of comic stars in the industry:

With only a handful of great comic stars, you will need to reach out to other avenues while hunting for a comedy show. Having done casting for a few, I had to visit comic plays to look out. Making people laugh is a difficult job and most actors are in the non-fiction zone. Keep the list and make it grow time and again.

Payment woes:

If you are an in-house casting director, you will be paid monthly. But if it is project-based, you will only be paid after the job is done. While it will be a tough time, you will be rewarded well at the end.

Be courteous:

Be courteous and genuine…these qualities will get you more work. Always have a clear communication with your producer and channel. That will only help you reach a long way. Also, be comfortable working as a team and respect your seniors. It is a small industry and one needs to keep the harmony.

Best wishes to you, Aryan!