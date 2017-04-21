In conversation with Dhai Kilo Prem’s dialogue writer Vinod Tharani

Star Plus’ newest offering Dhai Kilo Prem (produced by Sandiip Sickand) is winning appreciations from all quarters because of its unique concept and stellar cast.

The newly launched series is also leaving a good impression in the hearts of viewers with its beautiful dialogues. And the man behind such amazing words is none other actor turned writer Vinod Tharani.

Vinod is a well known name in the industry for his roles in Mahabharat, Kaajal, etc. and more recently Bollywood flick Sarbjit. Writing happened to him a few years back with Savdhaan India and after his work got good response and TRPs, there was no looking back for him. He showed his creativity by writing for Mere Angne Mein and now he is writing the dialogues for Dhai Kilo Prem. He is also a popular acting coach in the industry, and has actors like Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez as his students.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he talked about writing for Dhai Kilo Prem and the challenges around it. Excerpts from the interview –

Vinod told us, “We have been working on this concept since the last year and a half. It’s an amazing feeling to see it finally on-air. It is a unique love story. There have been quite a number of challenges and the lead couple being overweight topping the list. We wanted to show how they are treated in the society and how they seek acceptance. Apart from that, how they accept each other and portraying two different families was a challenge for us."

“Since I have written for Mere Angne Mein, getting the UP dialect was quite an interesting journey. We have tried using synonyms for words that haven’t been used in television before. It becomes monotonous when everything is same, so we had to make it funny along with the drama which was quite a challenging task for us,” he added.

Vinod is quite elated with the response he is getting for the show. He shared with us, “The feedback has been very good because our characters sound different and unique. They also react according to their situation. There is a surprising element in each of them. So I am enjoying the process of giving specific emotions for each of the characters. To showcase the beautiful bond between Deepika (Anjali Anand) and her father, I used a poem that they recite in moments of distress. Also, our lead actor is a loser who is trying to be a hero. It is such an unconventional show that people are enjoying it."

When asked about his long term plans, he shared with, “I am an actor first and sharing stories is my passion; the platform can be anything from movies to web-series. I am a storyteller first whether I do it as a writer or as an actor.”

Good luck, Vinod.