Doing better in less time is the biggest challenge that I face: Machindra Sawant

Do you enjoy watching the amazing visual work on Colors’ popular mythological series Karmphal Data Shani? Then you should know the man behind the camera who adds magic with his work and bring that era alive so beautifully on our screens.

Ace cinematographer, Machindra Sawant, who is the key cinematographer of the popular mythological show,enjoys his work to the fullest. Cinematography for mythological and historical shows is his forte. After kick starting his career as an assistant cinematographer with Balaji Telefilms’ show Karam Apna Apna, Machindra went on to do popular shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn and many more for more than eight years.

Tellychakkar.com spoke to Machindra to know more about his journey as a cinematographer and his association with Shani.

Excerpts from the interview –

Talking about his journey in the industry so far, he told us, “I started off as an assistant with my guru Deepak Malwankar. Initially, Veer Dhaval Puranik used to handle the cinematography in Shani and I joined the show from the second month. Now I am handling the show and sometimes he also comes. We have worked together for Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn and many more and it’s been a great experience so far. Being a cinematographer, everyday is a learning phase for me and I get to learn at every step because you always get a different scene. You get to do something new every day. In a mythological show like Shani which needs VFX in the scenes, co-ordination with the VFX team is quite important to be done.”

We asked him about the most challenging part of cinematography. He said, “Every scene is a challenge because every scene has something new. The more the time you take to shoot a scene, the better the outcome will be. To shoot the sequence in less time along with maintaining the looks is a daily challenge.”

Machindra feels that the development in the technology has simplified the work a lot. Talking about the same, he added, “Progress has happened with the growing technology. The equipments are good and now even minute things are handled very easily. You don’t need to take stress that much in life these days. Work happens faster and smoothly with advanced technology.”

When we asked him about his team of Shani, he said, “It’s a very good team to work with. Each and every department, be it the technicians, the spot boys, everyone works seamlessly. The producers have also got some amazing equipments and it is a pleasure working for Shani.”

We also asked him about his future plans. He shared, “Future is not in my hands; I hope it continues like this.”

We wish you good luck, Machindra.