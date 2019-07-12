Dreamzz Images producer Falguni Shah's journey from unknown to known

MUMBAI: Born in a middle- class family, Falguni Shah has changed various tracks before becoming the producer. Fifteen years back, like many women of her age, she bagged a plump position in an excellent MNC bank. Little did she know that her calling was different and that she would give away everything to become a producer of Dreamzz Images, the production and creative studio. The studio has lent their creative expertise for various shows like Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Ashoka, Jhansi Ki Rani, Mahadev, Saraswati Chandra, to name a few.

Then came a turning point when she decided to venture into production with Fear files, and post that banner has produced many shows like Shaurya, I Love Us and Scream. "It's a fascinating journey. It's this mix of determination, hard work and humility that has made Dreamzz Images what it is today, "apprises Shah. "I do give creative inputs, but managing finances is where I focus my energies the most."



For now, her company has already produced 15 odd web series just in 12 calendar months.



Her moral fibre is differently designed. When movie-makers and television producers are doing stories which are powder-puffed and away from reality, she and her team have taken another path. "We touch upon issues that are off the beaten track and where the reality resonates. My audience should identify themselves with our stories."



Their portfolio has an impressive list of web series like Halala, Singardaan, Dance Bar, Bribe, Panchali; these shows have earned positive reviews from the audience.



Her relatively slow rise to the top is proof that she is no stranger to facing hurdles. After Dreamzz Images Studios, the company has launched FootloozeChannel, an OTT platform. "This OTT platform has a very urban feel. We want our viewers to keep aside their saddle of responsibilities for a while and have some good binge watch. The team has no intention of making any statement or stating any point. We want to serve a plate full of entertainment with varied varieties," she concludes.