Faiz Kadawalla's journey from restaurateur to avid filmmaker

MUMBAI: If Faiz Kadawalla were the name of a Bollywood blockbuster, it sure would have been a multi-grosser action flick with images of lavish cuisines and the tadka of fast cars!



Born in a family that ate, breathed, and made films, it was quite natural for Faiz to enter the same industry and dabble successfully with a slew of Bollywood films. His production house, Magnum Films International, has produced blockbusters such as Dil Hi Toh Hai (1992), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), and Sanam (1997).



Another of his passions is cuisine. Not surprisingly, Faiz Kadawalla is the owner of #Arbab in Bandra, known for its mouth-watering Lebanese and Arabic spread. Inspired by the popularity of father Hanif Kadawalla’s Tavaa restaurant, that serves an extensive array of grilled and fried Mughlai fare in a warm, easygoing ambience, Faiz’s #Arbab is also a huge hit with celebs and Lebanese and Arabic food aficionados. What sets #Arbab apart from the run-of-the-mill eateries is the use of authentic and fresh ingredients, with dishes rustled up by chefs of Lebanese and Arabic origin, thereby retaining their dash of authenticity.

Arbab is famous for its Hummus, Chicken and Mutton Spins, Mix Grill, Shish Taouk, Lamb Kebab, Lamb Chops and Lamb Tikka, all made with fresh, authentic spices, sauces, and condiments.



However, the real tadka in Faiz Kadawalla’s life is his passion for two- and four-wheeled beauties.



His venture #AutoCustoms is the only OEM in India to be approved for wraps and PPF by Triumph Motorcycle Co. UK. Auto Customs specializes in dramatically altering the look of your car and making it your most prized possession. Right from the exterior and interiors to regular maintenance, Auto Customs has it all covered. #AutoCustoms is known for its cost-effective customization solutions, trained manpower, advanced equipment, and quick turnaround.