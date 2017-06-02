I am glad my hard work gets recognized: Casting Director Jatin Chaubey

One of the youngest casting directors in the industry, Jatin Chaubey has his hands full.

Starting his journey with Fireworks and then moving to Edgestorm Production, he swiftly got a casting coup for shows on Life OK for Edgestorm, and Peninsula' next on Colors (Dev Anand) and &TV (Krishna).

As we sat to discuss his journey, the young Jatin shared about his aspirations and experience.

Excerpts...

On the difficulties of choosing actors and actresses for a project, Jatin says, “It’s not that difficult, everything depends upon the budget of the show.”

When asked if he prefers freelancing or being an in-house casting director, he explains, “In-house is much better because it fetches you the respect and good-will you deserve. Maine freelance kabhi nahi kiya (I have never done freelancing).”

Even after being known for their work, every casting director faces rejections at times. How does Jatin deal with this? “Sometimes, you feel bad as you know that the particular actor or actress were perfect for the role. But my job is to try my best to make it work. Rest, as a casting director, you have to deal with it. I do whatever I can and I don’t give it much thought,” he says.

Having recently casted for a mythological show, we asked what issues does the actors majorly face. “Honestly, not a lot of actors want to do such shows because they can’t speak Hindi properly. But otherwise, a true actor would want to do all kinds of shows.”

Lastly, does Jatin feel he gets the amount of credit and visibility he deserves being a casting director? To which he promptly answers, “I feel very happy because maine jitna hard work kiya hai, utna muje identity bhi mila hai (I’ve received good identity according to the hard work I’ve put in). I’m looking forward to the future.”

Jatin Chaubey’s optimistic approach is something to learn from! We wish him all the best for his future endeavours!