I am not a very ambitious person: Sonali Jaffar

Writer turned producer Sonali Jaffar, who started her career in the industry as a writer for popular shows like Kasamh Se, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Beintehaa and many more, is now making it big as a producer by rolling out shows like Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Devanshi and Trideviyaan.

Sonali, who ventured into the production field along with her husband Aamir Jaffar, is always keen on delivering unique concepts on-screen. Let’s put it this way, she was surely destined to give her best to this field after her talent was recognized by Ekta Kapoor.

In a deep conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sonali talks about her journey, her shows, future plans and many more.

Excerpts from the interview -

How has your journey been from being a writer to a producer?

It’s been easy at times and has been difficult too. I am stuck to my writing majorly and as far as the production is concerned, I really don't look into it that much. My husband does take care of that aspect of being a producer. There has not been any change as such in a very big way because I continue to write. I don't involve myself in the financial part because I really don't understand too much of it.

You are currently on a roll when it comes to delivering shows with fresh concepts. So tell us from where do your ideas usually originate?

When we started the company, our whole idea was to try to be different on television with our shows. If I look back at my career, I have done well as a romantic writer. Most of my shows that have been successful have been romantic shows but I have been really clear of that particular genre in what I have produced so far. I wanted to challenge myself as a writer. People expect me to write romances because that has worked for me so far. I honestly believe that there is a lot to life beyond love; it is an important part but it’s not everything. I thought whether the other kind of writing will be accepted by people because I feel that romance just tends to get a little stuck. I thought that there are some new aspects of life that people need, like comedy was something that was on top of my mind because I really feel that there is a lot of stress in today's life.

We attempted on Devanshi with a social evil as how children are being exploited. Trideviyaan revolved around women power. So we kept trying out different things and it’s been a little experimental kind of journey so far, but been a good one. My next show will be a romance. I have felt changed enough by all these shows; so I don’t mind getting back to what I know the best.

Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant is doing extremely well for the channel. So how is the feeling?

It’s a good feeling but it was always meant to be a finite show for a year. Whether people realize it or not, but it has been a very difficult show to write. Mostly in Hindi shows, it is always from the heroine's point of view that takes the story forward but here our heroine is a Robot and she does not have a point of view and from there it all starts.

So basically it’s a finite show...

Not a finite but it was for a year because it is not a regular soap. So it is a little difficult to stretch the story of this kind and that's what our thought behind the show was. People have enjoyed it and I am really grateful that they have accepted Robot as a character while we were worried that they won't. So, it has been a good experience that way. People keep saying that the audience is so regressive but I have a completely different experience from Rajni. They have welcomed us with open arms and it was the biggest risk that I have taken in my career to play with a character which is a Robot, and in a country that might not understand the concept. But thankfully, viewers have been really progressive when it comes to this particular show which is a good thing.

From where did the idea of a Robotic Bahu come from?

If you look around, you will find a lot of women or even single girls managing home and work. They are nothing than sort of a robot. So, the idea came from life itself (laughs). One of our writers too was thinking on the same line so we collaborated and that's how it happened. Women are expected to do a lot of things like cooking, cleaning, etc. whereas the men have got a lot of liberties in that way. They are not expected to do everything, and whatever they do is considered as WOW. Women work for 5 days a week and they do all sorts of household work on the weekends. There is not a day off from being a woman; all of them are working like a robot. So the thought came from there and we set it up around a Bahu because the expectations are much higher from her in our country. She should be beautiful, have a good sense of fashion, she should know everything and the list is just endless.

Your other shows Trideviyaan and Devanshi have different concepts too. Don't you feel sceptical about trying out new concepts on TV while the herd mentality is booming these days?

You have to accept that it is a risk. Like I said, that's the only motivation for a production house because as a writer I had good shows in my kitty and I have been proud of whatever I have done. I have really been lucky that all of my shows have been nice and there have been shows that I have loved to be associated with. When I choose a project, I ask myself whether I will start feeling after sometime that 'what am I doing?' I have always associated myself with good work and have always been happy about that. I was quite satisfied as a writer.

The only reason why we looked to float a company was because of the varied thoughts that people have. While few say that TV has gone backward and complain about television, they don't know the kind of work everybody, from the producer to the writer is putting in it. So it’s a very demanding and a gruelling job. Even the channel people just work round the clock for this. The whole idea was to give different concepts and it only motivates me more when I have a production house of my own. I had good projects and stuffs when I was not a producer; so there has always been a risk involved. We both knew that we were getting into the zone which was little unfamiliar territory but like I said, it was our motivation to do it.

How are the responsibilities of work divided between you and your husband Aamir Jaffar?

He takes care of the production, working and the oiling of the machinery. I take care of the creative but with Rajni he was there with the creative part too because his sense of humor is pretty good. It was not really a regular TV project so it requires a non regular TV mindset because I have written way too much for TV to remove myself from the regular television thinking. That's why he stepped in and helped us out with the creative part. We overlap a lot of time but it doesn't happen on my end because I don't understand finance at all. I stick to what I know the best. So, writing and pitching for new projects is my department.

How do you manage your personal and professional life since you are a parent too?

Family is always the priority and for me, everything comes after that. Work is important but not over this. My kids are the most important to me and I think that is why I am able to write shows based on children a little better because I am really fond of children and it is much easier to relate to them and to see their innocence. I am more of a family person and given a choice, I would have loved to be a housewife (chuckles). Every year I think of getting myself into household stuffs but then I keep postponing them because of the upcoming projects. I really loved Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as a project and I thought of doing it. That was when Rajni came up and I thought it would be fun writing it. Then Devanshi happened and I thought that this story is needed to be told to the people. So it just never ends.

How has Ekta Kapoor's support been throughout the journey?

She has been the most important person in this whole journey of television as far as I am concerned because I was a journalist and I didn't even know how to write a single scene. I don't even know what talent she spotted in me and what was there on her mind when she employed me because I had never written. She was very encouraging and at a very early age of my career she gave me an entire show to handle saying that you can do it. The show was Kasamh Se and from there I didn't look back and she was the one who saw the potential in a person who was just completely raw. I am really indebted to her for that. She has always been supportive. We are making shows as a company but she has been very encouraging. Whenever I am stuck somewhere, I ask her and she has always been a guiding light. It doesn't matter for her if it’s a show from my production but she has been really generous and supportive with that. That's the main hallmark of a very good boss of a company and Balaji is a company that allows people to grow which is a good thing. A lot of employees of Balaji have grown with the company of their own. You always feel good when your boss is supportive. She has never tried to bring us down which is a sign of a very secure individual I feel.

What went wrong with Meenu Mausi?

People have been just asking me about it but I don't have the answer because there are things that are not in my hands. It might just happen as I said that my next show is a Romance. We do our best and there are other people who take decisions. I don't have any control over it so I don't have the answer. These are things that are not made overnight. It goes for a research and it is not like somebody just saw the pilot and took a decision. It’s a process so we are going through that process now. Let's see what comes out of it. I am hopeful because I feel that it’s my best concept so far and I see the merit in it. I am quite confident about that. I can't say that it’s happening or not happening because it is under process. I really don't know how many more months the research process will take.

What do you feel about the current content on television these days?

There is no supply without demand. Everybody can say what they want but it is more important to know your audience that who are the people who are watching TV and if this is the content that they want to see. People should understand that the most important thing for a producer or a channel is to give the content to the audience and whoever is the audience, will get the content as per their demand. For example, you cannot go to an ice-cream shop and ask for tea. People should really look around them and see who are the people watching the shows and if they like the content or not. Nobody wants to make a flop. If you don't watch then why would someone make such content.

Your shows as a writer have done quite well too, in India as well as internationally. How do you feel about it and your journey as a writer?

Writing is what gives me maximum satisfaction. We create characters, we want them to be around us. Some of them have been really beautiful characters and it has been a good thing to see them come to life. Whichever characters they were, all the actors have done full justice to it, so as a writer you get to live many lives and wear many hats. It is very aspiring and inspiring. I am blessed to have little bit of talent and lots of good luck. I am the happiest when I am writing and I don't need a break from this.

Which of the shows have proved the best for your career as a writer?

I would say that it has to be Kasamh Se because it completely brought me into focus; nobody knew me before that. With Kasamh Se, I have lot of fond memories. The day Kasamh Se was launched, I came to know that I am pregnant and by the time it became a hit, I had delivered my baby. So my life was growing along with it. It surely changed my destiny. Then Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil happened which made me realize more about my skills for romantic writing. Then Bade Achche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and then Rajni made me unlearn whatever I had learned till now. It was like the heroine of this show will do what the other heroines of Hindi shows can't do. These shows have definitely changed the way I have thought.

What has been the most challenging part for you for venturing into production?

Nothing!!! People have trusted me and I have worked with the team whom I have known. I have handpicked all the actors for Rajni. Luckily, I had a long career and have worked with all these people in one of the other shows and they have left an impression in my mind. For Rajni, I didn't feel the challenge at all because it was like an extended family whom I have known for years and they came together for a particular show. The only person I didn't know before Rajni was Ridhima (Pandit). Actually Ridhima was finalized for Meenu Mausi earlier. I found her as a pretty and fine actress. Since the show got delayed, I told her why don't you try Rajni and she was little skeptical about playing a robot. She worked on that and pulled it off.

What does Full House Media aim for?

We aim for different content and when we will be bored of giving different content, we will do something else; not necessarily a hit but something different. We want to try our hands at everything. When it’s a Full House Media show then you know it’s not something regular and something which is not really explored.

Will you be venturing into films and web series too?

I won't mind doing a web series and I would love to do something for ALT because I know that the content is really fabulous. I am not a very ambitious person; I am quite a content person. For me, my family matters the most. If my husband desires to venture into films then it’s his choice. I think he might be getting into that space but I am content with where I am. I am just happy with whatever has been done so far. I wanted to be a housewife and then a writer.