I believe that content should be projected in a manner that enhances the art of filmmaking: Ajit Arora

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: Emerging new-age producer Ajit Arora, founder and CEO of Aurora Productions, is on his way to becoming a prominent face in Bollywood. The overwhelming response to his project 377 AbNormal is proof!

Being a successful entrepreneur, Ajit values the business aspect of any investment and clarifies that he is not in the industry just for the sake of monetizing creativity. Instead, he aspires to foster films that are fueled by superior-quality content and a fabric of creative thoughts.

In Ajit’s own words, 'I believe in showcasing stories that are a blend of a creative texture of thoughts, a passionate outlook, and finest performances. I believe that content should be projected in a manner that enhances the art of filmmaking.'
 
The vision with which Ajit produced his web-film clearly demonstrates that he is in B-town to showcase some out-of-the-box stories. His approach explicitly depicts that he gives utmost priority to content. The immense popularity of and critical acclamation for 377 AbNormal has surely put him in the limelight.

Ajit’s first project has raised expectations, and we hope that he keeps delivering unique work. The news that Ajit is soon going to launch his next project has already created excitement among the audience.

