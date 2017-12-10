“I have never had a writer’s block.” – Akash Deep

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Akash Deep has gone on a long way in his career.

Having studied Mass communication, it was his first short film during the course that brought him a lot of appreciation and also gave him the clarity of what he wanted to do in his career.

In Mumbai, Akash has been actively assisted writers in innumerable TV projects such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Swaragini, Santoshi Maa, Jamai Raja, Ikyawaan, Dil Dhoondta Hai among others. He also turned into an independent screenplay writer with Sony TV’s Hanuman.

In conversation with Akash, he sheds some light on his journey in the industry and his aspirations.

Akash, please shed some light on your journey in this industry?

I was very focussed and clear about my career goals from the very beginning. I earlier wrote columns in a local newspaper back in my hometown and was trying to figure out an inroad into a career opportunity in Mumbai.

When I came here, I faced an initial struggle. It was nothing close to facing a survival issue. I feel everyone goes through the initial phase of finding work. All throughout, I had only one thing in my mind – to become an established writer and then progress to becoming a successful director and producer. I have contributed to scripting for a number of popular shows in the likes of Dil Dhoondta Hai (Zee TV), Sasural Simar Ka(Colors), Ikyavan (Star Plus), Swaragini (Colors), Santoshi Maa (&TV), Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Jamai Raja (Zee TV). I have also scripted a movie, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha under Suneel Darshan.

Talking about struggles, it is only because of the challenges that I am here and will be where I am meant to be in future.

What factors do you keep in mind while scripting?

The only factor I have kept in mind so far and will always do so is the audience. Even if I write one word, it will be for my audience and never for my personal satisfaction. I keep in mind the genre I am writing and the kind of viewers I am catering to.

Do ideas get stolen?

Well, I have dealt with this earlier. I was affected and did not react or take a stand at that time but if something like this happens again, I will take a stand.

How crucial is it for a writer to be able to script such that the scene is enacted and articulated well?

Look, this is a creative field and writers are free to express themselves. The only thing we need to be careful about is to be clear and precise and that there should be reference to context.

Writers block and an advice to aspiring writers?

I might sound egoistic but I have never had a writer’s block in my entire career of 7 years. As an advice, I would just suggest to focus on what you want to do. If you are in the industry for fame give it your best and if for passion then don’t get bogged down by difficulties and challenges as they will only make you better at what you are striving for.

Kudos Akash!