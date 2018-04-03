I wanted to be an actor but became a director: Manish Ghosh

Kolkata: Manish Ghosh is one of the well-known names in the Bengali television industry. He has directed several daily soaps but says that it’s the literature based works that gives him happiness. The interesting part about him is that he initially wanted to be an actor but life took a turn and he became a director.

Ghosh is currently occupied with Aakash Aath’s one month series Bibaha Abhijaan, which is again a literature based show. Bibaha Abhijaan is eminent writer Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay’s creation.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, on the set of his current project, the director shared how his ‘television journey’ started. Read on to know-

That life changing incident

As we mentioned above, Manish wanted to be an actor. Narrating the incident which changed the course of his career, he shared, “I wanted to be an actor. Back then Sushil Mukherjee was doing a film. I went to see the dubbing. The boy who was supposed to do the dubbing was unable to perform well. He hailed from Bardhaman and couldn’t speak Bengali fluently. His Bangla pronunciation was not clear. I was observing for a long time and so, the person who took me there asked if I will be able to do the dubbing. I said okay I can try. After the dubbing, the director was happy with me and asked if I am interested to work. That’s how the journey started…and then the director asked me to write the ‘continuity sheet’, learn direction...It has been 29 years that I am associated with this field and my direction experience is of 18 years.”

Beginning of TV journey

Speaking about the beginning of his television journey, Manish said, “My last film project was Paromitar Ek Din (he was the assistant director of the film). After that I got involved with television. Sushil Mukherjee brought me into this field in 1989 and Ashok Surana actually made me a director. Back then I did a serial for them called Probaho. Since then it has been a journey and that’s why I share a different kind of relation with Ashok da and Aakash Aath. In between I worked with Star Jalsha and made a serial called Bhalobasha Dot Com. It was a popular show. I also did Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti for ETV.”

On literature

Ghosh has directed quite a few shows for Aakash Aath’s one month series section called Ek Masher Sahitya and says that literature attracts him. “Before Bibaha Abhijaan, I have directed Dabi and Kalankini Kankabati for Aakash Aath. Being a student of the Rabindra Bharati University, literature has always attracted me. Whenever there is any literature based work, people do call me. However, right now I am focusing mainly on short projects and not on mega because if you do a mega serial for a long time, you get bored. After a point, you don’t get creative satisfaction while short projects give you variety,” said the director.

Short films and award

Speaking about short films, Manish said, “Meanwhile, I did quite a few short films out of which one has bagged an award. Titled Mukti the wrong way, it has bagged the Best Short Film award at the Kannada Film Festival. It is yet to be out on YouTube.”