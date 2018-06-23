I would love to style Jennifer Winget: Neha Adhvik Mahajan

MUMBAI: Neha Mahajan, more than being a better half of talented actor Adhvik Mahajan, is also a notable costume stylist in the TV industry. Her striking vision for fashion is visible in her selection of silhouettes and colour palette, which she uses for styling outfits for different celebs.

Names like Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, and Shraddha Arya have carried her outfits with great élan. Mahajan’s talent is just not limited to styling, her makeup skills are quite popular amongst various celebs and why not? She has helped groom many.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Neha touches on various aspects of her trade and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about yourself and what is your USP as a stylist?

I have always had an inclination towards this field. My USP is styling brides. I think I have a good knowledge and understanding about creating a perfect ensemble using a blend of a perfect outfit, make-up, and jewellery. Since I am a Punjabi and Punjabis inherit fashion, hence fashion and styling come naturally to me.

Name a few of celebs who have you styled?

I have been styling celebs for a while now, and the most prominent are Shraddha Arya, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankita Sharma, Shiny Doshi, Shivangi Joshi and many others. Apart from designing celebs she also offers styling services to brides-to-be, which entails designing their entire ensemble from her outfit, to her makeup, to her jewellery.

Given a chance will you style TV characters?

I would love to, but I am already occupied with my personal commitments. However, if something really interesting comes up I am here to consider.

What kind of challenges do you come across while styling celebs?

Originality is what I work upon, sometimes celebs do have their requirements, but I make sure that I design something, which suits their body type and at the time it makes a sartorial statement.

Do you follow running theme in your collection?

Yes, since these days tassels are in trend I try to use it in my designs. It is always customer’s demand to have current trend in their outfit.

Any trend you would like to bring back from the past era on TV?

Well, there is nothing particular as fashion is a like a vicious circle, which keeps repeating with a twist.

Which celeb would you like to style in future?

I would love to style Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is a fashion diva and can carry even a simple black kurta with sheer elegance and class. From TV, I would like to style Jennifer Winget.

At present which show’s characters are well-dressed?

Characters of Ishqbaaaz are very well-dressed. The outfits of the entire cast are always colour- coordinated, and that gives the show a grand feel.

What kind of style on TV is done to death?

Sarees and salwaar kameez will never go out of fashion, but I hate seeing bahu and saas wearing heavy costumes and make-up before waking up.

Do you style your husband Adhvik?

Yes, I style him as well my rakhi brother Shashank Vyas.

Here are few Neha’s styling works on TV celebrities.