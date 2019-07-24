Producers prefer spending money on expensive technical instruments to paying casting directors and actors: Amit Sharma

MUMBAI: Myriad people are responsible in making a show successful, but as actors are the face of the project, they receive most of the appreciation. The crew who endlessly work behind the camera often remain the unsung heroes.



In a brief interview with TellyChakkar, ace casting director Amit Sharma spoke at length about his journey in the industry. Read on to know more.



On being asked about his entry into the field of casting, Amit said, 'Casting happened accidently. One of my friends, who was directing an advertisement, asked me to do casting for the same. Initially, I had inhibitions, but my friend was very supportive and encouraged me to take up the challenge as he believed I had the qualities of a good casting director, which include impeccable communication skills and an eye for talent. I loved the experience after casting for that ad, and I thought this profession is made for me as I have all the skills required for the same.'



Amit came to Mumbai 11 years ago in pursuit of acting but got into corporate jobs to fulfil his basic needs in the city of dreams. He realised that casting is his calling and thus gave up his corporate jobs to work as a full-time casting director.



He has done the casting for many popular projects, one of which is award-winning short film Rang-Biranga Anar. The short film has received around 20 awards across the globe. He also has a successful web-series titled Therapist to his credit, which again has received accolades from the critics.



Talking about his exciting future projects, Amit added, 'I am quite thrilled for my Bollywood debut with a movie titled Khurana and Family, which stars Urvashi Rautela, Gautam Gulati , Archana Puran Singh, and Rajesh Sharma as the main characters. The project is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Metro Movies. Quite looking forward to it.'



Amit further added, 'Khurana and Family has to be my best casting to date. Especially when you are making a Bollywood debut, you’re under a lot of pressure and experience nervousness. I am extremely thankful to Mr. Ajay Lohan for giving me this break and the liberty to cast the actors according to the script.'



Revealing his struggle story, Amit said, :I believe everybody has their own journey and destiny. Initially, a friend suggested that I learn the art of casting by assisting a few renowned casting directors in the field. I too thought it was right and thus met a few big Bollywood casting directors. My experience was ironical as I realised that those people would not treat me with dignity and respect and there are people only to exploit others. So I decided I will not assist anyone but will start my career as an independent casting director. I surely faced struggle in the initial days as people would ask for my experience. However, I pulled it off thanks to word of mouth and appreciation for my work.'



Ask him whether casting directors are not paid well, and he says, 'Yes, I agree that casting directors are underpaid in this industry. Also, I believe actors are underpaid. I say this because I am an actor’s casting director. Usually, most of the production houses willingly spend money on expensive technical instruments but refrain from paying good payments to casting directors or actors. It is quite sad as they don’t realise that casting is quite an imperative part of the process. I hope the trend changes soon.'



We asked Amit if casting directors get acknowledged for their work, and he said, 'I have experienced both types of situations. I’ve met writers, directors, and producers who think casting is an integral part of the process of making a project, and I‘ve met people who believe that we casting directors are mere co-ordinators as we’re just supposed to make few calls and give them options and they are the ones to select from the options. Some of these also think that they can function without casting directors. So, yes, I’ve encountered both kinds of people in my career.'



Here’s wishing Amit all the best for his future endeavours.