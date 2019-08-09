Tough times made it easier for me to strengthen myself: Raju Gauli on cinematography award at World Icon Awards

MUMBAI: Raju Gauli was recently felicitated for his contribution to cinematography at the World Icon Awards in Colombo, Srilanka. Raju, a known cinematographer whose work in the TV industry has been spectacular, has been achieving success with his spirit of wanting to constantly grow and evolve. While he is moving to the West for new projects, he is also being celebrated at a global level for his contribution to the entertainment industry.



Raju shares, 'It’s been a long journey. I started off very small with the determination to accomplish great heights. I feel that my journey has just started. These recognitions do make you believe that you are on the right path.'



Raju has had an extremely eventful journey in the entertainment industry. He started off as the camera assistant and eventually worked his way up. He moved to Mumbai when he was 17 years old to make a career in the entertainment industry. With no contacts in the field, he learned his way into the industry with TV shows. He adds, 'I have realized that tough times made it easier for me to strengthen myself and push myself to be a better version everyday. I feel lucky that I had to toil, as because of that, I am able to value the small moments of glory with the acknowledgement that one has to keep working on themselves.'



Raju had been an assistant cameraperson to Natrajan Subramanium, Vinod Pradhan, Ashok Mehta, B. Laxman, and N. Satyan before making it big himself. He has shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, Jamai Raja, Bidaai, Choti Bahu, Saubhagyavati Bhava, and Bhanwar to his credit, all of varied genres.



Raju was also the operating cameraman in the film Kalank and is currently working on his upcoming show Tara From Satara for Sony TV.



Good luck, Raju!