We source actors from Cafe Coffee Day, colleges, and even from the roads: Rupesh Sonar

MUMBAI: Coordinator, freelance casting manager, artist manager, and entrepreneur Rupesh Sonar has done it all! In a candid chat, he talks about how he got into casting and more. Read on.

1. When and how did you enter the field casting?

It has been 17 years since I have been doing casting. I entered the field through the ad world. I did ads for around 2 to 3 years and then started with TV. I did my first show Rishton Ki Dor on Sony, where I had brought Sampada Vaze and others.

2. Tell us a little about your background.

I am born and brought in Mumbai, and I have done my masters in commerce. My father was a junior artist, and I used to go with him to the set. There, I used to see that the life of a junior artist is very difficult. I knew that I wanted to do something for them. I would coordinate for them and do their casting.

3. Were you interested in casting since the beginning?

Yes, I was interested in casting as I used to go on the sets with my father since I was 10 years old. I used to go in my holidays and used to see and meet everyone. Since then, this profession excited me.

4. How did you get your first break?

I got my first break for ads in 2003–2004, and at that time, the ads that were made were real ads with real people.

5. Whom did you cast?

I cast a few actresses, and Disha Vakani, who is popularly known as Daya, was among them. We have done many episodes together. My first episodic show was Hatim in which Rahil Azam was the hero. That time, I did not know much, and I used to go along with my actors also.

6. What are the requirements and the abilities that one should have if he/she wants to step into casting?

You should have a good presence of mind and good knowledge of characterization.

7. The competition has risen in this field. Your take?

Yes, the competition has increased, but that does not bother me, as I do my work honestly.

8. Earlier, you used to handle coordination. How did you decide to become a business manager?

I have taken this decision because today, the social network has expanded. Actors require someone to coordinate for them. Today, I do coordination, casting, and management, but there are some actors who are new and some who have been with me for years. They want me to handle their TV work too. That's why I have started managing them as well.

9. Name some actors whom you are managing right now.

Presently, I am managing Namish Taneja, Sahil Malotra, Sanjay Gagnani, Poonam Preet, Sambhavna Monte, Avinash Mishra, Naina Singh, Mohsin Khan, Gaurav Bajaj, Navina Bole, Karam Rajpal, and Ansh Bagri, amongst others.



10. What are your career goals?

I would like to manage actors and do artist casting and appearances.

11. What is the secret of your success?

You should always work hard with honesty and should always be transparent. We should always keep things clear with the actors and producers.

12. How do you unwind?

I go to the coffee shop and sit there for 1 to 2 hours and meet my friends. I also meet the actors who I manage.

13. It is said that the casting agents can find actors in a coffee shop as well as on Facebook. Your comment?

When I had stepped into casting, we used to source actors from CCD, colleges, and even from the roads. There are many actors whom we have chosen from the roads, and one such actor is Vishal Gandhi. One day, I was just passing by and he was standing near Veera Desai, and I asked if he would like to act, as he had just finished his acting workshop. He agreed and did his first main lead show. Another such actor is Abhishek Tiwari. Rajan Shahi was looking for an actor for the show Chand Chupa Badal Mein, and he got cast. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is from Delhi, had come to Mumbai and met me. He gave 1 and 2 auditions and I cast him for Rajan Sir's show.

14. Would you like to cast for films?

I believe that a person should have a Ph.D. in one thing, and since I am working for TV and have good knowledge about it, I would like to continue that.

Way to go, Rupesh!