Women should use the law to protect and not misuse it: Sanjay Kohli

Colors is set to crack laughter in your homes with its newest offering Bhaag Bakul Bhaag, produced by Edit II Productions and helmed by producer duo Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli.

Having entertained the audience with their popular comedy sagas like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, May I Come in Madam, etc, Edit II’s new venture Bhaag Bakul Bhaag promises a good entertaining show with lots of drama in a comic way.

Tellychakkar.com spoke to producer Sanjay Kohli about the new show, his inclination towards comedy shows, controversy with actress Shilpa Shinde and much more.

Excerpts from the interview –

Where did the idea of Bhaag Bakul Bhaag originate from?

The idea came from the thought that if I am not able to handle one wife, what will I do if I will have to handle two wives! The idea was there in my mind for around two years but I developed this show last year in June. As we started building up the characters, we found it becoming more interesting. Ideas are like germs that you get from your own life.

I am a naughty boy who hails from Delhi. We think little mad and our sense of humor is little different and mad being a Punjabi and my wife doesn’t like it. Still we keep thinking comedy.

The story of Bhaag Bakul Bhaag is said to be based on the movie Saajan Chale Sasural…

Not really. I have seen that movie but to be very honest, when I was working on this concept, it wasn’t there in my mind. There are a lot of films that revolve around the story of a hero having two wives or girlfriends. The character of Bakul is very endearing and I think that Jigna (Shruti Rawat) will become a super hit character. She is quite innocent. Even Sheena (Hiba Nawab) is a cute and loving character but she is a girl of today’s time. The show has all the funny characters.

Having made a mark in the genre of comedy, what’s next we would see you exploring?

I have settled in comedy and I enjoy it. Ekta Kapoor was asking me to do a show for ALT, so I am planning for that and have a funny idea for it. You can explore a lot of things in the digital world and I feel that it will be a path breaking show like Bhabhiji.

Do you think that 5:30 is a challenging time slot?

It’s a very challenging time slot because the universe is very small at that time; it becomes bigger when it reaches 9 pm. So how much we can capture in that small universe is a challenge for us. The evening slot will give us only female audience but the good part is that we have a repeat at 11 pm, so the male audience too will be able to watch. I think Bhaag Bakool Bhaag will become very popular at that time slot.

Continue...

Bhaag Bakul Bhaag is a testing time for us to see that how much the ladies are going to like the comedy because I have noticed that a lot of ladies are watching Bhabhiji. It’s a myth that the ladies don’t watch comedy. I want to break this myth. I think people want good content.

What would you like to say about your ongoing controversy with actress Shilpa Shinde?

This law has been introduced with a lot of deliberations and a lot of efforts of the people have gone into it to save women’s persona. They shouldn’t be ill-treated in any way. This law has come to protect them but some women take undue advantage of that. This law is to protect them if something goes wrong but it’s not right if you start taking undue advantage.

The investigation is going on and the case is in the court. So time will prove! CINTAA has also removed her from the association. Seeing people misusing this law, I fear at times people will be scared to employee girls. I would like to say to all the ladies that use the law to protect and not to misuse.

How has been the support from the industry?

Everybody supports the truth and people come forward only if they find some truth in it. People are supporting as the truth has been proved. That’s all I can say.